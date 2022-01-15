Plano ISD sent an email to parents and students Monday morning advising them of a series of bus delays.
“Like other school districts across the country, Plano ISD is dealing with the challenge of filling positions as a result of the nationwide labor shortage. Additionally, absences—due to COVID or other reasons—cause further challenges such as route delays as we experienced this morning,” the email said. “While we wish this wasn’t the situation, our transportation department is being proactive by notifying parents when buses are running late in case they want to consider driving their students to school if at all possible. We also want to reaffirm with parents that buses may be late, but they are on the way.”
Bus route delays are being reported by the district via an online webpage, which can be accessed at pisd.edu/latebus.
Homeless census
The city of Plano is teaming up with the Collin County Homeless Coalition in conducting a 2022 homeless census.
The census will be done on the night of Feb. 24 and will be done by a staff of volunteers who will be tasked with gathering data on the town’s homeless population.
More information can be found online at t.ly/zfmK.
Listening tour
Plano city officials will host a series of listening sessions to gather community input on the future and direction of the city.
More information, including the schedule and registration for comment, can be found online at t.ly/Jyyc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.