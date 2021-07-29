More than 80 students enrolled in the Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program were honored outside the Plano Event Center on Monday morning with a parade that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was held in lieu of a traditional luncheon.
Students lined up their cars in front of the event center as Plano Mayor John Muns and Plano ISD Chief Operating Officer Theresa Williams handed students merchandise and gave them congratulatory remarks. Joining the mayor and COO were other members of Plano City Council and the district’s Board of Trustees, who celebrated the occasion with noisemakers and pom-poms.
The PMSIP ran from June 7 to July 30. The event was accentuated with a Community Service Day, which was hosted June 18 at the North Texas Food Bank and attracted similar attendance.
Started by former Mayor Harry LaRosiliere in 2014, PMSIP has had over 600 Plano ISD students intern for public sector entities such as Plano ISD, as well as private corporations such as JPMorgan Chase, NTT Data Services, Boeing, Frito-Lay, Capital One and Oncor Energy. Each year, interns work 20-40 hours per week and get paid a minimum of $10 per hour.
Major projects approved
In its Monday meeting, Plano City Council approved five major infrastructure and public safety projects, including:
- A $368,000 overhaul of the city’s Traffic Management Center, which city staff said would streamline routine traffic management and give first responders greater capacity to respond to incidents
- $1,998,000 in the 2019 Drainage Improvement Project, which will go toward drainage infrastructure in locations on Timber Cove Lane, 18th Street, Macao Place, Benelux Court, Crownover Court, Canoncita Lane, Old Gate Road and the Sam Johnson Recreation Center
- $793,000 in sidewalk repairs, which will specifically involve repairs for 70,000 square feet of sidewalk and 108 disability-accommodating ramps
- $1,160,000 in locker room repairs at the Plano Police Department’s joint use facility in the 7500 block of Independence Parkway
Mind the heat
With Texas temperatures expected to reach record-breaking highs this summer, Plano Animal Shelter is reminding residents to keep their pets cool and hydrated. This entails always having fresh water, never leaving pets in a hot car, limiting long walks and, to that end, keeping pets off sidewalks or asphalt surfaces amid high temperatures.
