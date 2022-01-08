On Thursday night, the Salvation Army’s Plano location started serving as a makeshift warming station.
Dubbed the “Plano Overnight Warming Station,” the short-term emergency housing option is now open to residents who would otherwise sleep outside amid freezing temperatures.
The warming station will be open from Monday through Friday when temperatures are below 35 degrees Fahrenheit or there is a greater than 40% chance of rain.
Expenditure votes forthcoming
In its upcoming Monday meeting, the Plano City Council will consider the following proposed city expenditures:
- $6.3 million for a residential concrete pavement repair for streets, sidewalks and ramps around Dallas North Tollway, West Parker Road and West Spring Creek Parkway
- $1.5 million for a services contract for the city’s wastewater flow monitoring program
- $825,000 for lighting renovations at the Carpenter Park Recreation Center’s baseball field
- $277,000 for asbestos abatement demolition of the former maintenance site of Jack Carter Park
PISD virtual academy
Applications for Plano ISD’s 2022-23 virtual academy are now open through Jan. 29 at 5 p.m.
The virtual academy will serve as a “choice elementary school” and will be available to qualifying students from K-5.
More information can be found online at t.ly/xIJh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.