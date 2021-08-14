Amid a wave of unprecedented housing insecurity stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact, the city of Plano is continuing to provide relief to residents through its Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Qualifying residents can use this grant money to make payments for their mortgage, rent and utility bills. Single-person households who apply must have a maximum income of $48,300-per-year, while eight-person households who apply must have one of $91,050-per-year.
Residents can apply for these grants online at zoomgrants.com/gprop.asp?donorid=2213&limited=3403.
Leach speaks in Plano
Texas State Rep. Jeff Leach of Plano was billed as a guest speaker for the Plano Sunrise Rotary Club’s Friday morning meeting at the Norma’s Café on 15th Street. This engagement was part of a weekly installment curated by the Plano chapter of Rotary International, a Chicago-based nonprofit organization that provides humanitarian services to community members.
Sanctuary status
The Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve and Arbor Hills Nature Preserve have once again been designated by the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program (ACSP) as a “Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary.” The former was first awarded this designation in 2015, while the latter was in 2012.
This designation makes both parks the recipients of Audubon International’s support in natural resource sustainment. The nonprofit organization’s sanctuary program gives qualifying recipients guidance on, among other things, energy and water conservation, wildlife conservation and civic outreach.
“Plano Parks & Recreation strives for equilibrium within the city’s nature preserves and the intertwined public park space. A balance between stewardship and recreational park amenities is important to maximizing the green space for residents, wildlife and environment,” Plano Park Services Manager David Angeles said in a statement. “Participating in the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program provides a recurring assessment of both.”
Ramp work underway
The North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) is nearly finished with its construction of an exit ramp that will enable motorists to exit from Sam Rayburn Tollway to Preston Road.
Until this construction is completed, motorists navigating Sam Rayburn Tollway will have to take the Parkwood Boulevard exit to get to Preston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.