An aerial sewer line was struck by a large tree Thursday morning after a severe thunderstorm, and as a result, raw sewage is spilling in White Rock Creek.
“Although the city of Plano has experienced this leak of domestic wastewater, the public drinking water is not affected and continues to be safe for consumption,” the city of Plano said in a Thursday press release.
City officials have noted that city employees are working to contain the spill and verify if it has any adverse impact on wildlife. The city also said it notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality of the spill.
Expenditures approved
In a Monday meeting, the Plano City Council approved the following expenditures:
- $1.8 million for six ambulances to be used by Plano Fire-Rescue
- $1.3 million for 30 Chevrolet Tahoe vehicles to be used by the Plano Police Department
- $312,000 for a bridge repair along Spring Creek Parkway and White Rock Creek
Hedgcoxe repair
Traffic is expected to be impacted along Hedgcoxe Drive through this week as the road is undergoing an extensive repair. The overhaul is happening due to a water main break.
Hedgcoxe’s eastbound and westbound stretch from Coit Road to Preston Meadow Drive will be closed through Wednesday, if not later. Until then, affected motorists are advised to find an alternate route.
