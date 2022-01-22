Plano Mayor John Muns will deliver his first State of the City address virtually on Feb. 3.
Started by Muns’ mayoral predecessor, Harry LaRosiliere, the State of the City address is an annual message where the mayor outlines the current condition and future prospects of the city, especially with regard to its economic development and city staff’s policy priorities.
Viewers can register for the online webinar for free at t.ly/20PV.
Unemployment rate declines
Plano’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.4% from November to December, Friday data from the Texas Workforce Commission revealed.
According to the data, Plano’s unemployed civilian labor force participants decreased by 593 people as Frisco’s decreased by 375, and Allen’s by 203. Conversely, Plano’s civilian labor force decreased in population by 519 people and currently sits at 169,807 people.
The statewide unemployment rate in Texas declined by 0.2%, while the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Dallas-Plano-Irving metropolitan division reported a decrease by 0.3%.
Virtual academy registration
Registration for Plano ISD’s 2022-23 virtual academy will close on Saturday.
Applicant students must be entering grades K-5 that year in order to qualify, and must satisfy academic requirements as laid out in Texas’s Senate Bill 15.
Joint session upcoming
The Plano City Council and the Plano Planning and Zoning will convene for a joint session on Monday to discuss the future of Plano’s development process under the newly enacted Comprehensive Plan.
Later that evening, the council will convene for a later meeting and consider, among other things, economic development incentive agreements with companies such as Shutterfly, Maui Foods, NTT Data and Tyler Technologies.
Emergency alerts
With cold temperatures being forecasted in the immediate future, Plano city officials are encouraging residents to sign up for the city’s Plano City Call emergency system to get public safety advisories in a more timely manner.
Residents can enroll in this service by texting “PLANO” to 99411 or by going online to plano.gov/citycall.
Playground improvements recommended
In its Tuesday meeting, the Plano Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend a replat and site plan for an overhaul of Davis Elementary School’s playground, which lies on a 7.7-acre plat.
If approved by Plano City Council in a later meeting, this would effectively combine two separate plats between Teakwood Lane and Parkhaven Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.