Traffic was impaced along the intersection of Coit Road and West Park Boulevard Thursday night following a three-car collision that caused one motorist to sustain minor injuries, Plano Fire-Rescue spokesperson Daniel Daly told Star Local Media.
One of the vehicles was flipped on its side at the scene.
No further information, including the cause of the wreck, was given Thursday night. Authorities are still investigating.
Expenditure votes forthcoming
In its Monday meeting, the Plano City Council will consider the following city expenditures:
- $2.3 million for a 2022 “stop loss” health insurance policy for participating city employees
- $1.4 million for an HVAC system replacement at the Plano Event Center
- $543,000 for replaced trash and recycle carts to be used by Plano’s Environmental Waste Services
PISD virtual learning meetings
Plano ISD will be hosting two virtual information meetings for district parents interested in enrolling students into the district’s Virtual Academy during the 2022-23 school year.
This virtual and synchronous learning platform is only offered to students from K-5.
The first of these meetings is scheduled for Wednesday from 9-9:30 a.m., while the second is scheduled on Thursday from 6-6:30 p.m.
More information can be found online at pisd.edu/Page/27309.
