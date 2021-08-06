With a vote on Plano’s recommended 2021-22 budget forthcoming, City Manager Mark Israelson and Budget Director Karen Rhodes-Whitley will be hosting a town hall Thursday evening at 7 p.m.
During this event, Israelson and Rhodes-Whitley will be answering questions from residents regarding the $638 million proposed budget, which was the subject of a presentation at a July 28 Plano City Council meeting.
Residents can participate in person at the Plano Municipal Center or submit questions via phone at 888-409-5380 and social media. More information on the budget can be found online at http://share.plano.gov/RecommendedBudget.
Tree removals underway
Plano Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday that due to the impact of February’s Winter Storm Uri, a large number of damaged trees are being removed and replaced. Out of 6,000 estimated trees in need of removal, officials say 200 of them happened within Plano parks, with the remainder located on private property.
“We'll need your help removing those dead trees to make room for healthy new greenery in Plano's tree canopy,” the city said in a statement.
More information, including an embedded video of a 15-minute webinar, can be found online at https://plano.gov/1996/2021-Winter-Storm-Tree-Damage-Informatio.
Backpack drive hosted
On Tuesday, Plano ISD hosted a Back-to-School Fair in which over 2,500 backpacks were filled with food and school supplies and distributed to families in need.
Assisting with these efforts were nonprofits Minnie’s Food Pantry and Lovepacs, and private companies T-Mobile and Office Depot.
