Plano’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.4% from November to December, Jan. 21 data from the Texas Workforce Commission revealed.
According to the data, Plano’s unemployed civilian labor force participants decreased by 593 people as Frisco’s decreased by 375, and Allen’s by 203. Conversely, Plano’s civilian labor force decreased in population by 519 people and currently sits at 169,807 people.
The statewide unemployment rate in Texas declined by 0.2%, while the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Dallas-Plano-Irving metropolitan division reported a decrease by 0.3%.
Expenditures approved
In its Monday meeting, the Plano City Council approved the following expenditures:
- $2.6 million for the purchase of seven garbage trucks
- $1.4 million in a park trail replacement at Hoblitzelle Park Trail’s stretch along Red River Drive
- $624,000 for the reconstruction of a looped trail in Plano Veteran’s Memorial Park. Dubbed the “Memorial Park Donor Recognition Plaza,” the trail will include 8,000 donor pavers that can be purchased by donors who want to recognize members of the U.S. military.
- $614,000 in landscaping services for Bob Woodruff Park North
- $218,000 in contractor services for data processing and management of Plano’s utilities services
100% occupancy
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano reported 100% occupancy in its intensive care unit (ICU) between Jan. 14-20, Monday data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services revealed.
Nearby hospitals in Allen, McKinney and Frisco reported ICU occupancies of at least 94%, with Texas Health Presbyterian in Allen and Baylor Scott & White’s Frisco and McKinney locations also reporting 100%.
A spokesperson for Texas Health Systems was reached for information regarding average patient wait times across Collin County.
Jan. 6 suspect denied bail in Plano
Stewart Rhodes, a 56-year-old Grandbury man who was arrested in Little Elm on Jan. 13 in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, was denied bail by a federal judge in Plano on Wednesday.
“It is the totality of the evidence showing Defendant’s leadership and strategic involvement in and advocacy for armed and violent actions against the federal government, combined with Defendant’s preparedness and ready access to weapons sufficient to carry out such violent activities, that presents a significant risk of harm to others,” said U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson in her decision.
Rhodes will remain in custody pending his trial.
