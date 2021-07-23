Plano city officials are encouraging civically engaged residents to fill vacancies for 19 city and regional boards, commissions and committees as the 2021 application process is now underway.
“I define community engagement as not only being in the community, but being a part of the community,” said Plano Mayor John Muns in a prepared message in the 2021 Boards and Commissions Overview. “One of the popular ways our citizens get involved is through our city boards and commissions where you can serve your passion and serve Plano. There are a number of opportunities available which help advance key city initiatives. If you are interested in contributing to the community, we eagerly await submission of your application to join our team.”
Eligible applicants are encouraged to opt for vacancies in city boards such as the Animal Advisory Committee, Planning and Zoning Commission, Heritage Commission, Senior Advisory Board, Plano Housing Authority and Parks and Recreation Planning Board; as well as vacancies in county and regional boards such as the Collin Central Appraisal District Board and North Texas Municipal Water District Board.
The 2021 board and commissions overview can be accessed online at https://content.civicplus.com/api/assets/68f9922e-e6f2-4e8d-85dc-ae0c264bee6f.
Hoblitzelle water line renovations
In its Monday meeting, Plano City Council will vote on a resolution that, if approved, would authorize the city to make water line improvements in residential neighborhoods that lie adjacent to the Hoblitzelle Trail.
This item is pursuant to Chapter 26 of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Code, which mandates that government entities cannot take public park land “unless the department, … acting through its duly authorized governing body or officer, determines that: 1. There is no feasible and prudent alternative to the use or taking of such land; and 2. The program or project includes all reasonable planning to minimize harm to the land … resulting from the use or taking.”
If authorized, this project would take place in a plot of land southeast of the intersection of Alma Drive and Baxter Drive.
Come Together … on Oct. 9
The city of Plano is continuing its beloved tradition of celebrating John Lennon’s birthday with its annual “Beatles Night,” which will be headlined by cover band A Hard Day’s Night at Red Tail Pavilion on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. The affair will be opened by Monkees cover band Randy Scouse Gits.
Tickets can be purchased online at ci.ovationtix.com/36072/production/1069252.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.