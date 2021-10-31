A targeted mosquito spray initially scheduled for Thursday was postponed to Monday after high winds blew through Plano, city officials announced.
The sprays were scheduled after tests for three pools of mosquitoes came back positive for the West Nile virus.
The sprays will be conducted in the following perimeters:
- Site 3: Big Leaf Ct. (North) / E Park Blvd. (South) / Royal Oaks and Rigsbee (East) / P Ave. (West)
- Site 13: Park Blvd. (North) / Plano Pkwy (South) / Ventura Dr. and Auburn Alley (East) / Mira Vista Blvd. (West)
- Site 17: Harkness Dr. (North) / W Plano Pkwy. and Park Meadow Ln. (South) / Communications Pkwy. (East) / LaCosta Dr. (West)
Expenditures approved
In its Monday meeting, the Plano City Council approved the following city expenditures:
- $2.6 million for a “water rehabilitation project” wherein 7,500 linear feet of water pipelines will be maintained and repaired
- $407,000 for a parking lot expansion for the Plano Animal Shelter, which will include a shade structure
- $150,000 for the purchase of “traffic signal pre-emption equipment”
Homecoming parade
Because Plano Senior High School will be hosting its homecoming parade on Tuesday, city staff is advising motorists within the city of street closures around the school parking lot. This will impact traffic along Roundrock Trail, Parkhaven Drive and Westside Drive over the duration of the entire event, which will take place from 5-8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.