Plano roundup 10.30
A targeted mosquito spray initially scheduled for Thursday was postponed to Monday after high winds blew through Plano, city officials announced.

The sprays were scheduled after tests for three pools of mosquitoes came back positive for the West Nile virus.

The sprays will be conducted in the following perimeters:

  • Site 3: Big Leaf Ct. (North) / E Park Blvd. (South) / Royal Oaks and Rigsbee (East) / P Ave. (West)
  • Site 13: Park Blvd. (North) / Plano Pkwy (South) / Ventura Dr. and Auburn Alley (East) / Mira Vista Blvd. (West)
  • Site 17: Harkness Dr. (North) / W Plano Pkwy. and Park Meadow Ln. (South) / Communications Pkwy. (East) / LaCosta Dr. (West)

Expenditures approved

In its Monday meeting, the Plano City Council approved the following city expenditures:

  • $2.6 million for a “water rehabilitation project” wherein 7,500 linear feet of water pipelines will be maintained and repaired
  • $407,000 for a parking lot expansion for the Plano Animal Shelter, which will include a shade structure
  • $150,000 for the purchase of “traffic signal pre-emption equipment”

Homecoming parade

Because Plano Senior High School will be hosting its homecoming parade on Tuesday, city staff is advising motorists within the city of street closures around the school parking lot. This will impact traffic along Roundrock Trail, Parkhaven Drive and Westside Drive over the duration of the entire event, which will take place from 5-8 p.m.

