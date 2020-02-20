Among the races at the county level is Collin County Commissioner, Precinct 3, where Steve Terrell will challenge Darrell Hale for the Republican nomination.
Scott Grigg will face incumbent Kenneth Maun, both Republicans, for tax assessor.
Sharon Hirsch and Aimee Garza Lopez will face off for the Democratic nomination for Texas House of Representatives District 66.
Tom Adair, Rocio Gosewehr Hernandez, Anthony Lo and Lorenzo Sanchez are on the ballot for the Democratic nomination for Texas House of Representatives District 66. Tanner Do, Sean McCaffity, and Lulu Seikaly are running for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives District 3.
In the Republican Primary for U.S. Senator, incumbent John Cornyn will face Mark Yancey, David Fegan, Jeron Liverman and John Anthony Castro.
The Democratic side features Michael Cooper, Amanda K. Edwards, Victor Hugh Harris, Royce West, Jack Daniel Foster, Jr., Annie “Mama” Garcia, Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, Adrian Ocegueda, Sema Hernandez, D.R. Hunter, Chris Bzell and Mary “MJ” Hegar.
The following are nearby polling places:
• Carpenter Park Recreation Center, 6701 Coit Road
• Christ United Methodist Church, 3101 Coit Road
• Collin College Spring Creek, 2800 East Spring Creek Parkway
• Harrington Library, 1501 18th Street
• Haggard Library, 2501 Coit Road
• Parr Library, 6200 Windham Parkway
• Plano ISD Administration Center, 2700 West 15th Street
During Early Voting, eligible voters may vote at any Early Voting polling location.
For more locations, visit collincountytx.gov/elections for Collin County.
