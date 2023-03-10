Speakeasy.jpg
Courtesy of Sunwest Communications

Ryan Oruch, the chef and co-owner of Plano’s Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill, announced plans to open The Wilfred, a classic speakeasy, adjacent to his seafood restaurant in Lakeside Market at 4017 Preston Road, Suite 530, Plano.

The speakeasy’s entry will be via the waiting area at Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill, his family restaurant of the past 16 years. Guests will find a discreet keypad, where the code for entry will change frequently. Guests can locate the code via The Wilfred’s social media channels or on the bottom of Sea Breeze receipts.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

