Ryan Oruch, the chef and co-owner of Plano’s Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill, announced plans to open The Wilfred, a classic speakeasy, adjacent to his seafood restaurant in Lakeside Market at 4017 Preston Road, Suite 530, Plano.
The speakeasy’s entry will be via the waiting area at Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill, his family restaurant of the past 16 years. Guests will find a discreet keypad, where the code for entry will change frequently. Guests can locate the code via The Wilfred’s social media channels or on the bottom of Sea Breeze receipts.
The Wilfred will feature a menu showcasing pre-Prohibition cocktails but still celebrating the most innovative mixology techniques of the day. The Wilfred has engaged Texas’ mixology luminaries Ryan Payne and Gabe Sanchez to craft the curated collection of classic cocktails and unique libations. All of the specialty beverages will be presented in gorgeous cut crystal glassware with beautiful garnishes. One special cocktail, “The Freddy,” will be served as a shot and will serve another purpose.
“My family raised me to give back in life, and we want The Wilfred to reflect that,” explained Oruch. “The Wilfred, aka Freddy, is named for my dog who I adopted 11 years ago and has been part of my restaurant journey the whole time. This shot will be designed to give back to local nonprofits. Each quarter we’ll select another charity for which a portion of proceeds of The Freddy shot will be donated.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
