Plano’s Schimelpfenig Library officially joins the Family Place Libraries™ national network, providing a welcoming environment with resources to help families nurture their children's development and learning during the critical first years of life.
Residents are invited to celebrate the designation of Schimelpfenig Library as a Family Place Library ™ 11 a.m. Wednesday at a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate these resources to help ensure all children enter school ready and able to learn. This designation highlights the commitment of Plano Public Library to supporting families with early learning tools including a special Parenting collection, expanded and carefully designed play spaces, and our Family Place Playgroup program. Research has proven that the ways adults respond to and interact with children from birth-to-five years have dramatic effects on the brain, stimulating a child's social, emotional, and intellectual development. Parents and caregivers are their children’s first teachers and the Library is here to help them in that role.
The Family Place Libraries™ model is now in over 400 libraries in 29 states serving thousands of young children and their parents/caregivers. Plano Public Library is proud to have Schimelpfenig and Harrington Libraries among them. This expanded public library role is made possible with support from a grant from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
