Schimelpfenig Library.jpg
City of Plano

Plano’s Schimelpfenig Library officially joins the Family Place Libraries™ national network, providing a welcoming environment with resources to help families nurture their children's development and learning during the critical first years of life.

Residents are invited to celebrate the designation of Schimelpfenig Library as a Family Place Library ™ 11 a.m. Wednesday at a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate these resources to help ensure all children enter school ready and able to learn. This designation highlights the commitment of Plano Public Library to supporting families with early learning tools including a special Parenting collection, expanded and carefully designed play spaces, and our Family Place Playgroup program. Research has proven that the ways adults respond to and interact with children from birth-to-five years have dramatic effects on the brain, stimulating a child's social, emotional, and intellectual development. Parents and caregivers are their children’s first teachers and the Library is here to help them in that role. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments