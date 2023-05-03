On Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at approximately 12:30 pm a caller advised that he had observed a male with a rifle in his neighborhood. As a precautionary measure, a few of the schools and daycares in the immediate area of Ruger Drive and Cumberland Trail were placed on Secure Status. Officers quickly saturated the area and discovered an unlocked church door in the neighborhood. After searching the church, officers were unable to find any indication that entry had been made into the building by the suspect. Upon removal of the secure status on the area schools and daycare, parents were able to pick up their children. Officers from several units including Neighborhood Police, Patrol, Traffic, and Schools Resource Officers assisted with the call. It was later determined that a male had gotten into a vehicle and left the area. The registration on the vehicle matched a residential street address in the same neighborhood. Officers located the registered owner and indicated he only pulled over to take a phone call and did not have a weapon.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
