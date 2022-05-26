It is a day of celebration for the Plano Senior High School Student Congress, as its 48th annual Spring Blood Drive held last month was an outstanding success.
Working along with Carter Blood Care, more than 1,000 blood donations came in, celebrating once again a great Plano tradition. It is a fantastic way for students to give back to the community, and this year, the Plano Senior STuCo organization will be honored statewide by Carter Blood Care for the successful PSHS Spring blood drive.
"I am O-Negative, so I'm a universal donor, and I know it could go a long way,” said Olivia Adams, a senior at PSHS. “I also know there is a severe shortage of blood being donated."
Harsh Gala and Jaylen Fisher are Student Congress officers responsible for organizing the PSHS Spring Blood Drive this year, and they were thrilled about the outcome.
"Organizing the blood drive was an amazing opportunity to serve the community in a way that helps people in need of blood, especially trauma hospitals which need urgent supply of blood all along the year," said Harsh Gala, a PSHS student.
“It’s so great to be encouraging young people to become blood donors. The Blood Drive allows for students to aid their community in a scope much wider than themselves, and I am so glad I can help give them a platform to do so,” said Jaylen Fisher, PSHS student.
The Spring Blood Drive is the largest Texas one-day blood drive hosted by PSHS Student Congress and Carter Blood Care. Donating blood helps treat patients suffering from cancer, blood disorders, bleeding disorders, chronic anemia associated with cancer and abnormalities.
“Carter Blood Care not only gifted me a second chance at life, but thousands of others. The impact this organization makes on the world is truly incomparable,” said PSHS student Megan Nguyen.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader.
