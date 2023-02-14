On February 10, 2023, members of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit (NTXCIU) conducted a traffic stop on US 75 and Republic Drive, Plano. The vehicle’s operator, a Dallas resident, Eduardo Reyes, consented to search his vehicle. During the consensual search of the vehicle, approximately 6,000 fentanyl pills and a handgun were recovered.
Reyes was transported to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and charged with the manufacture/delivery of a penalty group 1 narcotic under 400 grams. Reyes is being held on a $402,500 bond.
“As part of their insidious plan to increase addiction across our Nation, the Sineloan and Jalisco New Generation drug cartels are intentionally poisoning tens of thousands of Americans with fentanyl made with Chinese precursors," Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said. "Last year, well over 100,000 Americans perished from drug overdoses and more than half of those were fatal fentanyl poisonings. These deaths are directly attributable to these Mexican drug cartels. We know that our efforts fighting this scourge will save lives. This seizure illustrates our continuing commitment to use every resource and tactic available to help stem the flow of this deadly poison from entering our communities.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
