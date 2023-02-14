Reyes, Eduardo.jpg

Eduardo Reyes
On February 10, 2023, members of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit (NTXCIU) conducted a traffic stop on US 75 and Republic Drive, Plano. The vehicle’s operator, a Dallas resident, Eduardo Reyes, consented to search his vehicle. During the consensual search of the vehicle, approximately 6,000 fentanyl pills and a handgun were recovered. 
 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments