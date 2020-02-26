At just 9 years old, Lee-Ann Fidaire has raised thousands of dollars to donate wheelchairs to those who cannot afford them.
Lee-Ann is a student at Prince of Peace Catholic School in Plano, which has connections to the Knights of Columbus organization.
Each year, the religious organization raises money to send wheelchairs to Mexico and other countries around the world. The Knights of Columbus work with the American Wheelchair Mission to donate the wheelchairs.
“My daughter is 9 years old and she's been doing this for the past four years. She started with one wheelchair, selling her art, and she seems to be inspired by the Knights of Columbus in our parish,” Lee-Ann’s mother Cristina Fidaire said.
“I've sold my artworks and I sang for donations. I went around our neighborhood talking about the mission. I also asked my parents' friends and our families for donations,” Lee-Ann wrote on her GoFundMe campaign page.
According to consumer service website costhelper.com, the average wheelchair can cost around $500.
Cristina said her daughter was excited to receive a photo of a girl in Mexico who received a wheelchair because of her donation.
“That's what really inspired her,” Cristina said.
According to Cristina, Lee-Ann has done other service work while in school.
“I myself was inspired by her because I was telling her, 'you still want to do it this year?’ because she has been busy,” Cristina said. "Just two months ago she did a fundraiser for chess for kids in the Philippines."
Visit Lee-Ann's campaign to learn more about her mission.
