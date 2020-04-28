Thousands of students in Plano have been learning from home since March. Teaching remotely, instructors have found new ways to be there for their students. By watching the changes play out, two Plano students were inspired to help them.
It was around 3 a.m. when Plano West junior Andrew Choi sat up in bed and dialed his friend’s phone number with an idea. The two committed to setting up Grade My Essay, a proofreading service that connects volunteers with student essays before they are submitted.
“I vividly remember that night. I couldn't sleep. I've been having trouble sleeping lately because of my sleep schedule and school,” Choi said. “The idea just hit me and I was so excited about the idea that I called my friend.”
According to Choi, the idea was also inspired by a personal draw toward English. “I think Grade My Essay is a reflection of my own passion for writing,” he said.
Since school closures in March, students have only met with teachers virtually and are expected to turn in their work on a schedule.
“During an unprecedented national crisis, students are taking an initiative to alleviate the toll that COVID-19 has on educators across the country,” Choi said.
According to the organization, student editors have helped over 1,000 students with their essays. Choi said he has seen submissions from around the world.
“When you read essays from not just the U.S. but internationally, you gain a global perspective,” he said. “I can definitely see it helping people develop their own unique writing voice.”
Students in Plano have online school until May 22. Until then, Choi and the organization hope more students will catch on.
“Me and my friend made it not just to help people with their essays but also to hopefully encourage them to gain interest in the subject that is often disregarded by most people,” he said.
