Plano police assisted the Collin County Constable's Precinct 2 office and various Plano first responders in a standoff at an apartment complex, where a suspect was reportedly barricaded in a unit and refused to submit to the execution of a warrant.
The event went on for nearly five hours and ended in the arrest of a suspect, who police have not identified at this time.
According to Plano Police Department spokesperson Andrae Smith, police were dispatched at approximately 10:05 a.m. to a call in the 4700 block of 14th Street, where Precinct 2 personnel were attempting to execute an arrest warrant the suspect had for aggravated assault on a public servant.
Authorities first made contact with the suspect at approximately 10:15 a.m.
“It hasn’t escalated, and we’re trying to keep it that way,” Smith told the Plano Star Courier Monday afternoon as the standoff continued. "We’re trying to remain in contact and constant communication, as well as keeping this matter de-escalated, so to speak, in hopes that it’s a peaceful resolution; that he comes out and no one gets hurt.”
At 3:16 p.m. Monday, a Plano Police Department spokesperson sent a media advisory announcing that the suspect is now in custody and that authorities are clearing the scene.
Constable Gary Edwards of Precinct 2 could not immediately be reached for comment.
This story is developing.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.