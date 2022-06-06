Barricade
By Garrett Gravley | Star Local Media

Plano police assisted the Collin County Constable's Precinct 2 office and various Plano first responders in a standoff at an apartment complex, where a suspect was reportedly barricaded in a unit and refused to submit to the execution of a warrant. 

The event went on for nearly five hours and ended in the arrest of a suspect, who police have not identified at this time. 

According to Plano Police Department spokesperson Andrae Smith, police were dispatched at approximately 10:05 a.m. to a call in the 4700 block of 14th Street, where Precinct 2 personnel were attempting to execute an arrest warrant the suspect had for aggravated assault on a public servant. 

Authorities first made contact with the suspect at approximately 10:15 a.m. 

“It hasn’t escalated, and we’re trying to keep it that way,” Smith told the Plano Star Courier Monday afternoon as the standoff continued. "We’re trying to remain in contact and constant communication, as well as keeping this matter de-escalated, so to speak, in hopes that it’s a peaceful resolution; that he comes out and no one gets hurt.”

At 3:16 p.m. Monday, a Plano Police Department spokesperson sent a media advisory announcing that the suspect is now in custody and that authorities are clearing the scene. 

Constable Gary Edwards of Precinct 2 could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story is developing. 

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments