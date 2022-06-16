Various aspects of public life are experiencing ripple effects as gasoline prices reach record highs. Cost of living in the United States increased by 1% in the month of May, while food prices have also increased due in part to the surge in gas prices.
But the sudden and ongoing escalation of gas prices has more than a national and international footprint, as the city of Plano is also impacted.
The city of Plano consumes approximately 1.2 million gallons of fuel per year, 653,000 of which is diesel (the highest priced fuel in the market at this time), city spokesperson Shannah Hayley told the Plano Star Courier.
At this trajectory, Plano's Fleet Services calculates increased fuel costs to the city at $1.4 million in fiscal year 2021-22.
The surge in gas prices has also impacted Plano's Environmental Waste Services, which said it has experienced a pricing increase from Republic Services, the city's manufacturer of trash and recycling carts and contracted purveyor of solid waste services.
Per Hayley, Plano's solid waste cart price was $46.05 per 95-gallon cart in January 2021, whereas the current rate has remained at $64.81 per 95-gallon cart since December.
The ongoing price surge in fuel prices continues as international production of crude oil has diminished. Oil production slumped even further in May, with total output among all 13 Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) falling by 176,000 barrels per day.
OPEC said on Tuesday that global demand would increase by 3.36 million gallons per day. The report by the Vienna-based cartel attributed the surge in prices in part to inflationary pressures and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
