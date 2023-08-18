Starting as an idea in the classroom, Plano West High School student Rizwan Khan, with the help of fellow classmates, has launched a global organization — Politics for Teens — aimed at bridging the political divide among teenagers.
On Aug. 16, students filed into Plano West’s presentation room to hear from Khan, Plano ISD board of Trustees President Nancy Humphreys, Plano Mayor John Muns and Plano City Council member Julie Holmer.
The three elected officials talked about how they each became involved in the community, how they work to help Plano continue a legacy of excellence and how Plano students can get involved in their community to create a better city.
The entirely student-led organization holds monthly political forums, inviting local and state elected officials to speak with teens on the importance of getting involved and having healthy political discussions while respecting differing opinions. To help introduce some students to nonpartisan issues, Khan focused the most recent forum on local politics.
“Local politics are extremely important because that's right here,” he said. “Mayor Muns lives right here in Plano, as do all the other elected officials on city council and the school board. That is what impacts our day-to-day in Plano.”
Khan added that polarization often starts at the national level and trickles down to local politics.
Katie Chou, marketing director for Politics for Teens, said the organization has helped provide a common ground to expose more teenagers to healthier political discussion.
“There are students scattered throughout the school who are interested in the things we talk about,” she said. “There’s just not a common space to hear about differing opinions to a larger extent. We talk politics with our friends all the time, not necessarily strangers. That's what got me involved. It was really cool seeing people become educated in local politics. Not many people knew what city council did until our voter registration in March.”
Both Chou and Khan aim to make a political impact on a national level, following high school, as Khan aims to become the president of the United States by 2048, and Chou aims to serve as a supreme court judge.
With 40 chapters spanning across the globe, Khan and Chou make it a mission to engage more teens in politics and foster healthy political discussion.
“When you do something you love, you really can't stop,” Chou said. “It's different from other organizations, where it's sort of a hobby. For us, it's a mission.”
