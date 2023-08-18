PFT.jpg

Starting as an idea in the classroom, Plano West High School student Rizwan Khan, with the help of fellow classmates, has launched a global organization — Politics for Teens — aimed at bridging the political divide among teenagers.

On Aug. 16, students filed into Plano West’s presentation room to hear from Khan, Plano ISD board of Trustees President Nancy Humphreys, Plano Mayor John Muns and Plano City Council member Julie Holmer.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

