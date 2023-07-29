As the Plano community evolves, so does its comprehensive plan.
At a Monday meeting, city council adopted a new plan to determine near and longterm goals to address the city’s growing need for open space and recreation.
With more residents coming into Plano, the city has evolved its parks masterplan to refurbish some of its parks and recreation facilities.
Some of the upcoming changes outlined in the parks masterplan include acquisition of greenbelts along Spring Creek Parkway between Windhaven and Midway Road, and along White Rock Creek. Additionally, the city has plans to complete the Chisolm Trail south from Park Boulevard to President George Bush Turnpike to incorporate the incoming Collin Creek Development. West of Coit Road and south of Plano Parkway, the city is looking at a possible new park to allow green space for the incoming Beacon Square development near Coit Road and President George Bush Turnpike.
To alleviate overuse and overcrowding of Haggard Park in Downtown Plano, the city plans to acquire land that will offer more open space for community members.
As redevelopment along 14th street comes to fruition, the city plans to add more parkland to the area for incoming residents.
Looking at recreation facilities, Plano Parks and Recreation aims to address near-term needs for more court space and pool lanes to accommodate its increase in users. It also aims to expand adaptive and senior programs as well as offer more low-cost programming for families to engage more community members.
With higher emphases on community health and walkability, residents have told the city over multiple surveys to prioritize trail connectivity and expansion. Over the next few years, the parks and recreation department aims to create more opportunity for walkers, cyclists and other trail users to more easily travel throughout the city and access the city’s many trails.
