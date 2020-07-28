The Plano City Council on Monday approved a developer’s plan for an apartment building that will be offset by a new green space.
Council members signed off on the proposal and settled on a 256-unit limit for the project along with a stipulation that allows for surrounding homeowners' input on tree placement. The greenbelt will be implemented along a section of Nueces Drive that runs through the proposed development.
The Promontory on Preston will be located on about 40 acres of land at the southeast corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway. Fritz Duda is the developer.
The two-story apartment buildings are required to be set back 75 feet from adjacent homes.
After approving the plan, council members adopted an item that will remove a portion of Nueces Drive from the thoroughfare plan map on the city’s comprehensive plan. The item was directly related to the Promontory on Preston development as the stretch of Nueces Drive runs through the new development.
After almost two hours, the Promontory on Preston item passed 7-1. Lily Bao voted against the item because of concerns for the area’s housing density.
In a March 23 letter to Planning and Zoning Chairman John Muns, the developer wrote, “The framework for the proposed development plan is a system of pedestrian-oriented streets and walks leading to a central community plaza by restaurants and retail shops.”
