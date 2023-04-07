Improvements.jpg

As Plano nears buildout, it's revisiting how it builds and maintains its infrastructure. 

 File photo

Plano residents can expect a public hearing this summer to hear an update the city’s facilities and infrastructure policy.

At a Monday planning and zoning meeting, Evan Garcia, planner with the City of Plano, talked about some changes the city could explore.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments