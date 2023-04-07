Plano residents can expect a public hearing this summer to hear an update the city’s facilities and infrastructure policy.
At a Monday planning and zoning meeting, Evan Garcia, planner with the City of Plano, talked about some changes the city could explore.
As Plano nears full development with an established infrastructure system, the focus has shifted towards long-term maintenance, repair and replacement of existing infrastructure, Garcia said. The responsibility falls on the city. Facilities and infrastructure planning for mature cities is more dependent on strategic plans and policies that encourage efficient use of limited resources. Plano’s growth through redevelopment and infrastructure planning will be paramount to ensuring the community can proactively arrange for necessary and strategic investments. Plano’s planning policy aims to encourage redevelopment while leveraging private reinvestment for needed upgrades to infrastructure.
The facilities and infrastructure policy ensures that new improvements and development stick to the city’s 2021 comprehensive plan. For fast-growing cities, this type of policy primarily pertains to new neighborhoods, businesses, schools, roads, parks, libraries, emergency services and other projects. This is done largely in partnership with the private development community, which pays impact fees and constructs a significant portion of the city’s original infrastructure, the city said.
Following the city’s public hearing, recommended changes will integrate with department-specific strategies, Garcia said.
A date for the upcoming public hearing was not set.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
