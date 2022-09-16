The Plano Balloon Festival is returning for its 41st anniversary from Sept. 22 through Sept. 25 at Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point.
Community members are invited out to the festival to watch as the Plano skyline fills with color, with pilots raising balloons of all shapes and designs.
The event will have some differences this year. The event will start early at 5 p.m. Thursday to celebrate the Plano Symphony’s 40th anniversary, with a concert starting at 7 p.m.
Beginning Friday, the festival will kick off with sky divers, a concert by Party Machine, balloon shows, launches and glows and fireworks show unique to the festival.
On Saturday, the festival will open at 6 a.m., with a 5K and walk at 7 a.m., cornhole tournaments during the day, live music and more.
The festival will kick off Sunday morning with a half marathon and 10K, and will wrap up in the evening at 7 p.m.
Tickets will be $10 for adults and $5 for seniors 65 and older and children aged 3-12. On-site parking will be $15 per car. Parking at the Plano Event Center will be $10 per car.
Available parking areas include Collin College Spring Creek Campus at 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway; Oak Point Recreation Center at 6000 Jupiter Road and First United Methodist Church at 3160 E. Spring Creek Parkway.
While buses were provided from the DART station in years past, the event will not be able to provide shuttles to the event this year.
This year, the festival will be entirely cashless. Only card payment and apple pay will be accepted.
