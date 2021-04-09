Bond referendum

Among the many renovations proposed in the bond referendum is a $5 million renovation of the Red Tail Pavilion (pictured) in Oak Point Nature Preserve.

 Courtesy of the city of Plano

Plano officials are hosting a virtual town hall later this month to raise civic engagement and knowledge of a bond referendum.

On May 1, voters will have a say in six separate bond propositions with an aggregate value of approximately $364 million. Among the many items the 2021 Bond Referendum Citizen Advisory Commission sought to fund upon drafting the bond proposals were construction and renovation of roads, thoroughfares, parks and city-owned facilities such as Red Tail Pavilion and the Plano-Richardson Police Training Center.

Should these initiatives be approved, officials project that the maximum tax impact for an average home in the city will be roughly $67 per year.

The bond referendum town hall is slated to take place on April 22 from 7-8 p.m. at the Plano Municipal Center. Viewers can attend the meeting in person or stream it online at planotv.org. While this town hall is part of a mass information campaign from city officials to raise awareness of the propositions, the city has emphasized in its communication that it does not advocate for or against any item.

