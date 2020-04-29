The newest state order on COVID-19 allows some public recreation facilities and libraries to reopen. But the city of Plano is waiting a little while longer before opening most of its facility doors.
The restrictions are an effort to halt the spread of the virus.
In the Parks and Recreation Department, decision-makers have chosen to keep several rules the same. All recreation facilities will remain closed through May 17, according to the department. “Friendly park monitors” in parks to remind visitors to social distance will remain in place. Places like Arbor Hills, which has seen the most visitors at once, will be heavily monitored to ensure the practice.
“If the designated parking areas are full, please go to another park; don’t park on neighboring streets,” the department wrote in a release. “If you live in Plano, there’s a good chance you’re within a 10-minute walk to a park or trail.”
Starting next week, the department will be closing the beloved park on Wednesdays from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. for maintenance. “We ask residents to find an alternate park to visit during these times. The nature preserve and wildlife appreciate your understanding,” the release read.
City golf courses Pecan Hollow and Ridgeview Ranch will open but adhere to rules set by the attorney general, “as well as provide additional measures that will reduce any health risk to the golfers,” the release stated.
As for public libraries, the city announced Wednesday it does not plan to open its libraries. Instead, the system will continue with its virtual programming through online videos.
However, libraries plan to allow drop-offs and pick-ups of books. According to a release, the city plans to allow pickups using the following procedures:
“Place items on hold online as you would normally in the library catalog. Wait for notification that holds are ready for pickup. Drive to the library you designated for pickup. Call the library’s main number and notify staff you are outside – only call when you have arrived. Provide your library card number or driver’s license number,” the release said.
“Up to 20 items will be retrieved from the hold shelf for you. Staff will check out items currently on hold and place them in the designated area just outside the library entrance, marked with your name. Please wait until items have been placed in the designated area to approach for pickup and assist in maintaining social distancing protocol.”
“Return specialty items similarly: drive to any library for drop-off, call the library’s main number when you arrive at the library and notify staff that you are returning a kit, backpack, or interlibrary loan to the porch.”
Museums in Plano will be addressed by the city attorney in the near future, according to City Spokesman Steve Stoler.
