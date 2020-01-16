To kick off the New Year, Plano’s Department of Sustainability and Environmental Education is holding a class to help residents learn more about the process of recycling. The Jan. 28 event is free and open to the public.
Recycling 102 will be held in the Environmental Education Center, 4116 W. Plano Parkway, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. According to Sustainability and Environmental Education Supervisor Nicole Warhoftig, the event is a public kick-off to the recycle ambassador program that trains residents to volunteer with Live Green in Plano.
The recycling class will include information about consumerism, waste production, where waste ends up and contamination in recycling. Residents will also participate in a hands-on recycling activity.
“Recycling is always changing – it can be very confusing,” Warhoftig said. “When we give out information to our residents, we like to give it out in bits and pieces that are understandable.”
Warhoftig said this event is one of many recycling-focused events coming up this year.
Beginning Feb. 4, residents are invited to attend Community Conversations at the Environmental Education Center surrounding recycling in Plano. Attendees are encouraged to bring questions and concerns for a roundtable discussion. The conversations will occur from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4 and 12:30 to 2 p.m. Feb. 5
The upcoming conversation events will be “an opportunity for residents to express questions, concerns, or touch on an area that we haven’t thought that was something they want to learn about,” Warhoftig said.
