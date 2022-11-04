Major arterials including west Plano Parkway, Coit Road and Legacy Drive are currently wrapping up overlay construction and are expected to open in about a month.
“An interesting thing about the overlay installation is the pavement has to be a certain temperature to be at least 60 degrees or higher,” Public Works Director Dan Prendergast said. “It could take a wide range of temperatures to install. We only do overlay installations through the summer and early fall then stop once winter starts through early spring.”
In addition to its overlays, Plano is also working on concrete improvements for roads including east Plano Parkway and Parker Road from the west city limits to Preston and from the east city limits to Custer Road. These projects are slated to last around 18 months.
“We do pavement scores every year to see where our roads are starting to deteriorate, and we use those scores to prioritize our projects,” Prendergast said. “All these projects made sense from a condition standpoint. They all ranked from B to C grade, which means we do pavement repair, then we do the overlay to protect the pavement.”
In addition to road construction, commuters may notice other projects throughout the city.
According to Prendergast, the city has a variety of engineering projects that it’s working on including screening wall improvements and intersection improvements. Franchises like gas, water and internet providers are also working to revitalize Plano’s infrastructure.
Residents can learn more about Plano’s construction projects at a Nov. 10 infrastructure town hall at 7 p.m. in the City Council chambers and can call (972) 769-4163 for more information.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
