Over 100 volunteers came together Thursday night to complete a Point-in-Time (PIT) count of people who are unsheltered in the city of Plano.
For counties to receive resources for people experiencing homelessness, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires counties to send data collected during a PIT count in January of each year.
Collin County has been conducting the census since 2005 but rolled out a new mobile app to ease the process of paper surveys during the count last year. This year was the first time Plano used only the app to complete the count.
“Counting Us,” developed by Simtech Solutions, provides volunteers with a set of questions required by HUD for those who are homeless. Using a setup key, counties are able to customize additional questions on the app related to their region.
Parts of the survey specific to Collin County include questions regarding income and work. Plano Community Services Grants Analyst Natalie Evans said these questions help “in advocacy and helping people understand what our homeless population looks like a little bit better than just the required data.”
Volunteers for the city of Plano’s count were given a map of a designated area of the city to search for people who are unsheltered. Community Services also provided volunteers bags of snacks, blankets, socks and information on city resources for those experiencing homelessness.
During the volunteer training, Evans said the January PIT count works as a “snapshot of the night” to determine what resources should be collected to help the county’s homeless.
Devin Clark, the behavioral health supervisor at mental health organization Lifepath Systems, has seen an increase in the amount of people coming into the organization’s housing services. Clark, along with seven other Lifepath employees, volunteered for the second year.
Data from the Collin County PIT count is expected to be made public in the month of March 2020.
