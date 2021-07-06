The Council on International Education Exchange (CIEE), a nonprofit study abroad and intercultural exchange organization, announced that Plano West Senior High School senior Liana Szabo is one of 250 high school students from across the United States to be awarded the prestigious Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year. CBYX is a bilateral exchange program cosponsored by the U.S. Department of State and German Bundestag (Parliament).
As a CBYX scholar, Szabo will spend the academic year in Germany living with a host family, attending a German high school and participating in a language and cultural training program to gain a better understanding of German culture, language and everyday life. Additionally, there will be the chance to visit the German Bundestag, meet with American and German government officials, participate in intercultural seminars and explore the country through excursions to nearby cities and historical sites.
Each year, as a U.S. Department of State partner, CIEE awards the fully-funded CBYX scholarship to 100 high-achieving high school students from 18 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico, allowing youth from a diverse array of communities to participate in a full cultural-immersion experience. The CBYX program, which is jointly funded by the U.S. Congress and the German Bundestag, was created with a stated goal of fostering mutual understanding and strengthening ties between Germany and the U.S. through citizen diplomacy. The program is a public‐private partnership, leveraging the contributions of host families, educational institutions and local communities.
Not only do American students go abroad to Germany, but German students also come to live and study in the U.S. in order to promote the same level of understanding on both sides of the Atlantic. Since its inception in 1983, the program has allowed more than 27,000 students to expand their intercultural understanding, strengthen their leadership skills and become global citizens. Many participants have gone on to study at top colleges and universities, with participants becoming part of a global network of U.S. Department of State program alumni.
More information about CBYX can be found online at exchanges.state.gov/cbyx or via phone at 800-448-9944. German language skills are not required to apply for the scholarship. To learn more about hosting an international high school exchange student coming to the Plano area for the 2021-22 academic year, visit www.ciee.org/host-families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.