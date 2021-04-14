A September 2020 study from Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Poverty Action Lab found that personalized tutoring programs are effective ways of combating the “COVID-19 slide,” a phenomenon wherein the pandemic’s disruption of in-person instruction yields diminished pedagogical outcomes in classrooms.
As this study dropped, Plano West Senior High student Alex Jung was conceptualizing a nonprofit tutoring service that would help students excel in math despite the impediments of a virtual environment. This service, Excelerate, took form three months later and has since amassed over 30 tutors and 50 active students.
While the operation has grown considerably in scale, Jung said an “aggressive” expansion is still underway.
“We’re constantly developing and expanding our curriculum,” he explained, adding that an entire board of college graduates with STEM degrees have been integral to the process. “We do definitely want to look into serving more lower-income areas [and] more underserved communities.”
Helping low-income students who are unable to retain services of for-profit tutors has been the primary goal of Excelerate, Jung said, but the organization is currently in the midst of grassroots development in Plano, where its clientele consists primarily of high school students. Still, Jung has made it a goal to recruit 100 volunteer tutors and to draft a curriculum aimed at middle school students before the start of the fall 2021 semester.
Jung, a junior, even envisions a future with Excelerate after his anticipated graduation next year.
“It’s gonna be impossible for me to just stop it, and I don’t want to stop it, either,” he said. “I enjoy the processes and the help that we’re providing to students in need.”
