Plano West symphony

The 2018 TMEA State Champion Full Honor Orchestra from Plano West Senior High School

 

 Photo provided courtesy of Jennifer Hair

The Plano West Senior High School Symphony Orchestra won its state champion title at the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Honor Orchestra competition for another year, placing first in the state for the high school full orchestra category.

Conductor Ryan Ross submitted recordings from his orchestra’s UIL (University Interscholastic League) performance last March to a panel of judges, which included such pieces as Johannes Brahms’s Academic Festival Overture, the finale of Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No.9, “From the New World,” and the second movement of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8. For the honor orchestra competition, there are two zones: Zone A and Zone B. Plano West advanced from the first round in the Dallas area (Zone A) to become one of seven finalists in the second round, and from those finalists, a new judge panel named Plano West Senior High (PWSH) the champion.

