When Douglas Darracott puts his brush to canvas, he calls it a “conversation with history.”
“Every time I would go to a museum, I'd see paintings by well-known painters, and all I could think about was making paintings in response, as though you are having a conversation with history,” he said. “It's a real challenge, because every painting I see in a museum, I just want to go home and make a response to it.”
Throughout September, Darracott’s paintings will be displayed at Richardson’s Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts at 2351 Performance Drive.
His paintings are a part of two different series. His "American Dream" series focuses on different houses across the country with varied styles, economic classes and distinct lifestyles, but with one common factor: an American flag waving on their front yard.
“I'm intrigued by how many display the American flag, which differentiates us from other countries,” he said. "Other countries are not quite as obsessive about their flags as we are. You never run out of houses. They're everywhere, and it's interesting to me which ones do have the flag, even in depressed neighborhoods, you'll still see a flag displayed, even in a hurricane-ravaged area. It's interesting to me that we do this for a multitude of reasons, not just to show patriotism, but I leave that of the viewer.”
His second Zoological series highlights the manmade microcosm of nature within a town he visits. To Darracott, zoos transport people to a superficial nature.
“There is no real nature now,” he said. “Even if you might be in what you call a wilderness, it's a wilderness we created. I don't understand why people aren't intrigued by this more, because it's really changed a lot in the past couple decades.”
The combination of the two series aims to contrast the living spaces humans design for themselves alongside those that humans design for other living beings. Additionally, while the houses seen across the country keep a sense of place, the zoos he visited would lose that sense of place, relative to the cities he visited throughout the United States.
Darracott says has had a passion for painting his entire life. After receiving his Master of Fine Arts at North Texas State University (now the University of North Texas), he began teaching in Plano ISD, playing many roles in the arts department. He currently teaches art history at Plano West Senior High School.
“I've always loved art history, and I taught art history for a long time, going back to 1999 in Plano,” he said. “It's been great. I've had a lot of students who went on to become artists or work in museums. That's exciting, and throughout Plano, we've had an exceptional AP art program, and art history has always been a part of that.”
Throughout his journey in art, Darracott said that painting helped maintain a sense of presence.
“It also helps me to be present in this place, this moment and this time,” he said. “I hope they don't come off as nostalgic. I hope they come off very present despite the fact it's a representation of a traditional way of painting. I think my style is still developing to some degree, but it's wonderful to have these shows, because it really gives me a chance to step back and look at my paintings.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
