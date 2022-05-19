A Plano woman was arrested last week on suspicion of aggravated robbery against her family.
According to an incident report filed by the Plano Police Department, police arrested 32-year-old Lea Ann Oliver of Plano three days after she allegedly broke into her family's house on May 9.
The report indicates that officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Crowndale Drive on a weapons call, and that the suspects already left the house upon their arrival. Officers noted that a window leading to the backyard was shattered, and that a nearby door post had blood on it.
Witnesses reportedly told police Oliver and two male suspects wore masks as they broke in, went into the bedroom of one of Oliver's family members and held them at gunpoint. The suspects allegedly stole $8,000 in cash and an iPhone from the victim, while one of the male suspects tried to physically assault them.
The suspects fled as soon as another family member intervened in the struggle, the report said.
According to police, a report was filed the week prior to the incident alleging that Oliver put her hands on another loved one's neck.
On May 11, police interviewed Oliver, who they said waived her Miranda rights and confessed to stealing the money. Per the report, Oliver told police she did this because she needed a place of her own so she could see her children.
Oliver was booked in the Collin County Jail on May 12 for two counts of aggravated robbery, a first degree felony. As of Thursday, she is currently held in lieu of a $100,000 bond. Her attorney of record, Jon O'Toole, could not immediately be reached for comment.
DISCLAIMER: All criminal suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.