On Saturday, Plano police officers were dispatched to a welfare concern of a female laying down near the creek at Legacy Drive and Marchman Way. 

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased female in the creek area. The female has been identified as Sarmistha Sen, a 43-year old Plano resident. This investigation is being classified as a homicide.  

A person of interest related to this homicide investigation is in custody at the Plano City Jail charged with burglary. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

