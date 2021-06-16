A Plano resident is suing the Collin County Detention Center and other parties for what she and her counsel allege to be callous negligence in the face of medical complications that led to a miscarriage while in jail custody.
According to a civil complaint obtained by Star Local Media, 37-year-old Lauren Kent was over four months pregnant and “tearfully begging for help” in July 2019, when she was in Collin County Sheriff’s Office custody for one count of credit card abuse. Plaintiff documents claim that Kent reported symptoms such as abdominal cramping and bleeding lasting over a week, to which four individual defendants employed by the county’s third-party medical provider, Wellpath, denied care.
Kent’s attorney, James Roberts, alleged this was in accordance with Wellpath’s policies and procedures, which mandated that patients experiencing such symptoms present proof of bleeding to medical staff within a 30-minute period. This, the complaint said, was pursuant to the jail’s “Cost Containment Program,” which was proposed by the jail’s medical provider and co-defendant Southwest Correctional Medical Group “in its bid to land the contract to provide medical services at the Collin County Jail.”
The complaint exhibited a medical complaint lodged by Kent on July 3, 2019 at 1:40 p.m., which says she had been cramping all week and provided the proof of bleeding as requested.
Two days later, she experienced a stillbirth.
“She was in custody, she hadn’t even been convicted of anything but she was being punished … by being refused medical care and attention she clearly needed,” Roberts said in a phone call. “In Texas, in this country, a baby’s life is everything, and it was taken from her simply because she was behind bars.”
Jail records show that Kent was arrested by the Plano Police Department on May 30, 2019, for which a $1,000 bond amount was set. Roberts said his client was unable to secure a bond payment until less than two weeks after the miscarriage, when someone paid $125 to a bail bondsman for her release.
With assistance from a public defender, Kent accepted a plea deal nearly two months after her release, wherein she pleaded guilty in exchange for a 56-day term of confinement that she had already served.
“What we all hope is that this case shows Collin County, any other jail or prison, any other municipality that these people are human beings,” Roberts said. “They deserve to be treated with the same dignity and respect as anyone who’s not in custody.”
When reached for comment, a representative from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said, “Collin County contracts with a third-party medical provider for all medical services provided in the county jail. Collin County denies the allegation made in this lawsuit and will vigorously defend itself in this litigation.”
A representative from Wellpath said, “Wellpath is aware of the referenced lawsuit. Because litigation is ongoing and involves detailed personal and medical information regarding a patient, we are unable to comment or provide details at this time.”
Star Local Media has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for more information about Kent’s arrest and Wellpath’s “Cost Containment Program.”
