It was a mission for a Plano woman that will never be forgotten.
Rachel Jones, Children’s Pastor at First Baptist Church Plano, recently traveled with the Texas Baptist Men to the border of Poland and Ukraine, where the latter country is being destroyed by the Russian invasion.
The disaster relief mission was organized to assist the Baptist Church of Chełm, with humanitarian aid being administered to those fleeing Ukraine who have lost everything - family members, friends, nearly all of their possessions and everything they ever owned.
Jones spent two weeks at the Ukrainian border, and she said she will never forget the camaraderie and feeling of community support that stood out among the refugees.
“I had never seen people work so hard for a common goal as the Polish volunteers and the Ukrainian refugees in Chełm, and they did not even speak the same languages, but they were unified in helping the helpless,” Jones said. “The Polish church congregation had opened its doors to these refugees, literally stacking their pews up in the corner of their sanctuary in order to bring in bed pallets, and the Ukrainians busied themselves in the kitchen, cooking hot meals 24 hours a day as a way to say thank you to those who had helped them.”
Jones added, “There was a lot of gesturing and use of translation apps, but there was a spirit of unity that seemed to help them do all of this amazing work in spite of the language barriers. And I was blessed to be a part of it.”
Millions of Ukrainians have fled to Poland and other bordering nations, trying to survive in the months since the Russian invasion.
“I was struck by the joy and gratitude I experienced on the part of the Ukrainian refugees. Yes, they were broken and lost after the destruction of their homes, but their deeply grateful spirits created a meaningful communion amongst them that I have never seen before,” Jones said. “With their daily support systems scattered to the winds, they fellowshipped over service: serving those at the church shelter who had taken them in. It was one of the most inspirational things I have ever witnessed.”
As Jones returned from the Poland/Ukrainian border, she said the one thing that stood out to her, and a feeling that will stay with her forever, was the overwhelming sense of community alliance and support that the refugees felt and had. Escalating that sense of community and support here in Plano is what Rachel wants to expand on. As such, she is revving up for the FBC Plano Bless Week that her church will be starting on June 12-19.
“Our Senior Pastor, Craig Curry, has an amazing vision for our Bless Week ministry, and he wants to see our congregation serving our community intensively through any and every avenue we have the means for,” Jones said. “It’s quite an undertaking! I am ‘blessed’ to get to head up the children’s portion of such an awesome week! I think of Pastor Henryk in Chełm, who took a small congregation and began changing the world with love in the middle of something awful, and I want to have that same fire and passion here to help our children as they come out from under COVID.”
Jones will be leading the Bless Week activities for community children. She said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a social and emotional effect not only on adults, but on the children. She believes it is time to come together as a community and bring life back to the children who suffered during the pandemic, specifically from isolation.
“We have a generation of children who struggle to make friends face-to-face. Many wear their masks, not for health reasons, but to ‘hide,’” Jones said. “They are keeping people at arm’s length, and they need help accepting the support of friendship and community. It is my hope that our small group model for our Bless Week VBS will give children a social and emotional outlet as well as a way to work toward a common goal. They will be involved in a mission project that blesses others.”
Added Jones: “I’ve seen how coming together in community - even with those we still don’t know very well - can change lives and promote healing. If I could bless our Plano children with anything I learned in Poland, it would be that. I was only in Poland for a couple of weeks. While COVID is a far cry from a war-torn country, I don’t want the lessons I learned there to go to waste. When I came back, I felt more compelled than ever to be a good neighbor and to simply help others in joy and gratitude.”
FBC Plano ‘Bless Week’ will kick off with scavenger hunts, student ministry gatherings and church-wide game night, among other events meant to bring everyone together.
“My work in Poland reminded me that we are always stronger together and when we face challenges as a community, it is as a community we can best begin the process of healing,” Jones said. “It is my hope that the children of our community will not only be blessed by our Bless Week activities, but that they will rediscover the support system found in friendship and human interaction.”
Everyone is invited to participate. Check it out and register online for the upcoming “Bless Week” at www.FBCPlano.org.
