The Plano library system is starting its Summer Learning program online this month. Library locations in Plano are remaining closed for the time being to protect visitors from community-spread COVID-19.
The library tasked readers to spend at least 100 minutes with their books to amount to one million minutes of reading over the summer.
Keeping the community goal, the library hopes to incentivize young learners with prizes. Rubens said readers who complete 100 minutes will be sent a customized badge from the library.
According to Senior Administrative Assistant Kerri Rubens, career and small business programs are some of the most popular of the library’s classes.
“As you can imagine they might be in the current climate,” Rubens said.
Young learners can take part in story time rotations. The library’s “STEAM Connection” program will allow families to pick up supplies from local libraries and participate in a virtual activity at home.
The virtual learning program comes as several industries in the region welcome in visitors for the first time since March. While the libraries remain closed, city council, along with other agencies and businesses in Plano are operating in person.
But residents don’t have to wait to participate in what the library has to offer. Rubens said the library is also hosting virtual speaker events for book lovers.
“We are featuring some of our favorite guest performers in a video format to provide some fun family entertainment in a digital format.”
The library system is among several city agencies creating online content for families. Parks and recreation’s online workouts and the city’s virtual show, “Some Good Plano News,” are going strong.
“Fighting the summer slide is more important than ever after the interruption to the 2020 school year,” the library wrote in an announcement.
