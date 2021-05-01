Early voting totals released by Collin County have proven rather favorable for proponents of Plano’s 2021 bond referendum, whose six ballot propositions comprise a total valuation of $364 million.
Propositions A-F have all received majority-affirmative votes so far, although some propositions were presented with more opposition than others. 44.37% of voters, for example, voted against Proposition E, which would have authorized the issuance of a $15 million bond for the renovation of the Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center, while only 22.86% voted against Proposition A’s $231 million allotment for street repairs.
This story is developing, as Election Day results are forthcoming.
Proposition A (Street Improvements - $231 million)
For (77.14% / 17,095)
Against (22.86% / 5,066)
Proposition B (Parks and Rec Projects - $81 million)
For (70.07% / 15,494)
Against (29.93% / 6,619)
Proposition C (Tom Muehlenbeck Center - $15 million)
For (55.63% / 12,131)
Against (44.37% / 9,675)
Proposition D (Public Safety - $27 million)
For (72.50% / 15,811)
Against (27.50% / 5,997)
Proposition E (Municipal Facilities - $5 million)
For (61.13% / 13,216)
Against (38.87% / 8,403)
Proposition F (Library Facilities - $2 million)
For (72.38% / 15,806)
Against (27.62% / 6,032)
