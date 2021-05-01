Bond

Tom Muehlenbeck Center (pictured) is the subject of a $15 million bond proposition

 Courtesy of the City of Plano

Early voting totals released by Collin County have proven rather favorable for proponents of Plano’s 2021 bond referendum, whose six ballot propositions comprise a total valuation of $364 million.

Propositions A-F have all received majority-affirmative votes so far, although some propositions were presented with more opposition than others. 44.37% of voters, for example, voted against Proposition E, which would have authorized the issuance of a $15 million bond for the renovation of the Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center, while only 22.86% voted against Proposition A’s $231 million allotment for street repairs.

This story is developing, as Election Day results are forthcoming.

Proposition A (Street Improvements - $231 million)

For (77.14% / 17,095)

Against (22.86% / 5,066)

Proposition B (Parks and Rec Projects - $81 million)

For (70.07% / 15,494)

Against (29.93% / 6,619)

Proposition C (Tom Muehlenbeck Center - $15 million)

For (55.63% / 12,131)

Against (44.37% / 9,675)

Proposition D (Public Safety - $27 million)

For (72.50% / 15,811)

Against (27.50% / 5,997)

Proposition E (Municipal Facilities - $5 million)

For (61.13% / 13,216)

Against (38.87% / 8,403)

Proposition F (Library Facilities - $2 million)

For (72.38% / 15,806)

Against (27.62% / 6,032)

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments