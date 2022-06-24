Plano's annual Fourth of July celebration, All American Fourth, is slated for next Monday on July 4.
The affair will naturally include a firework show, with a simulcast of patriotic music being curated by 97.5 KLAK over the duration of the event. The firework show will be preceded by a parade, which will be produced by the Rotary Clubs of Plano.
Below are five things you should know before attending the event.
Nearby roads and trails will be closed off for the event.
All American Fourth will take place on the north side of the Collin College parking lot on East Spring Creek Parkway, and as such, Spring Creek's intersections with Jupiter Road and Parker Road will be closed off from 6-10 p.m. on July 4.
The trail system leading to Oak Point Park will also be closed.
Pets and booze are not allowed.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase by vendors at the event, but Collin College's policies prohibit the consumption of alcohol on campus grounds, so libations of that sort will be prohibited.
Festival-goers will be able to park in the southernmost portion of Collin College's Spring Creek campus, but if these lots overflow, they can also park at the Plano Event Center (which is directly west of the festival grounds) and First United Methodist Church of Plano (directly east).
This will be one of the few opportunities to see legally discharged fireworks within Plano's city limits.
In accordance with Plano city ordinance, unsanctioned possession or discharging of fireworks within the city can put violators on the hook for a fine of up to $2,000, even if they're set off on their property. More importantly, it can also lead to safety hazards or property damage, so city officials are advising residents to go to events such as this one for a safe and legally sound firework experience.
Attendees are advised to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
This event will go on for four hours. That's a long time to sit uncomfortably on grass or concrete.
In the interest of comfort, it is recommended that festival-goers bring blankets and lawn chairs to this event. You're also welcome to bring coolers, provided that it doesn't contain alcohol.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
