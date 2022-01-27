The citywide curfew for minors in Plano was extended for another three years.
In its Monday meeting, the Plano City Council considered an ordinance that mandates a curfew for minors 16 and under. Under this law, minors must abide by a curfew of 11 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Exceptions are codified into the law that allow minors to be out late on the grounds of extenuating circumstances, such as walking or driving home from work or engaging in religious events.
Plano Police Chief Ed Drain told council members on Monday that 13 citations for curfew violations were issued to minors between January and November 2021, a decrease from 46 citations in the entire year of 2020. Drain added that from 2019 to 2021, 65% of juveniles cited under this offense were referred to a municipal teen court or completed the requirements for deferred disposition.
“We believe this has been an effective tool, and we think that we should continue it for another three years,” Drain said at the conclusion of his presentation.
A juvenile curfew has been in effect in Plano since 1994. State law dictates that the curfew ordinance must be reauthorized by a municipality’s council every three years. The city’s curfew ordinance mandates that violators of the curfew be subject to a fine not to exceed $500. For curfew violations that concern “fire safety, zoning or public health and sanitation other than vegetation and litter violations,” violators are subject to a fine of no more than $2,000.
