Plano Mayor John Muns, Plano Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Michael Lawson and Plano Economic Development Director Doug McDonald discuss the state of Plano's business community in 2023. 

 Winston Henvey

Three panelists discussed the current state and future of Plano’s growth at the Plano Chamber of Commerce's State of Business event Thursday afternoon.

Plano Mayor John Muns opened by talking about the community’s growth from farmland to becoming a globally renowned corporate community over the 50 years he’s lived in Plano. Over the last 30 to 40 years, Plano has attracted major companies from all over the world and has recently garnered the interest of several Japanese and Korean corporations.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

