Three panelists discussed the current state and future of Plano’s growth at the Plano Chamber of Commerce's State of Business event Thursday afternoon.
Plano Mayor John Muns opened by talking about the community’s growth from farmland to becoming a globally renowned corporate community over the 50 years he’s lived in Plano. Over the last 30 to 40 years, Plano has attracted major companies from all over the world and has recently garnered the interest of several Japanese and Korean corporations.
During the panel discussion, Muns said that Plano needs to show that it’s competitive among its neighboring cities, which are experiencing new growth. A major challenge for the community, Muns said, is having a sustainable workforce, especially an education.
To help build a solid labor force for Plano, Muns said the city is partnering with its school district, chamber of commerce and several companies by offering opportunities to students. Through programs like the Plano Mayor Internship Program, Plano ISD’s emerging career and technology programs and the several programs provided by Collin College, the city aims to help bring young talent into the workforce.
Muns also said he wants to know what companies would like beyond incentives, as all cities have incentives. Instead, the city aims to better understand how they can improve quality of life, safety, education and other facets of the community to continue attracting large employers.
Recently, Muns and other city representatives had travelled to Japan and Korea to check in with their major corporations including Toyota, NTT Data, Samsung and SK Signet, which is slated to host a grand opening in June.
Muns said that as Plano attracts more global businesses, a major focus of the city is promoting a diverse workforce and increasing engagement and opportunity for groups who may have been under-represented in the past. In all aspects of a community, Muns said he wants Plano to remain relevant. This includes the journey of maintaining an aging infrastructure from replacing 50-year-old roads and water pipes to ensuring the masonry walls left by old developers remain intact and beautified.
He concluded the panel by highlighting the importance of partnership. Between companies, the chamber, educational institutions and residents, Plano will continue attracting quality business through strong partnerships, Muns said.
Michael Lawson, senior manager at Plano’s Boeing location and chair of the Plano Chamber of Commerce board, highlighted how healthcare and infrastructure have become priorities for many companies in today's economy. Through efforts toward more inclusivity, leadership development and other programs, the chamber aims to help companies in Plano develop a strong workforce.
“Right in our own backyard are some of the best institutions we could partner with,” Lawson said.
Lawson highlighted the importance of the mayor’s internship program and how he saw first-hand the confidence Plano students developed through summer internships. He also highlighted the importance of businesses taking their own steps to host career days and hiring fairs to attract students and young professionals to their companies.
Doug McDonald, Plano’s economic development director, opened his discussion by expressing gratitude for being back in Plano, as it sets the standard for surrounding communities.
“Competing against Plano is difficult,” he said. “The grass is not always greener on the other side. When you look at other communities, you see how Plano sets the standard.”
As the economy shifts in North Texas toward manufacturing, Plano has begun developing a manufacturing labor force, McDonald said. Key assets for the city of Plano include safety, its parks system and how its major redevelopments have attracted several employers looking to plant their company's flag in the incoming Collin Creek development, Assembly Park, Haggard Farms and other key areas. As Plano continues its partnership with Plano ISD and Collin College and other educational institutions to bring more talent to the workforce, McDonald said North Texas will remain a resilient community.
"The workforce challenges we're facing here are magnified 10-fold when you look outside of North Texas," he said.
He concluded by saying that there is a lot coming to Plano as the city looks toward redevelopment. The city aims to continue meeting the ever-changing needs of our current economy, he said.
