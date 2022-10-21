Ebb and flow.jpg
Courtesy of Ebb & Flow

After receiving backlash for hosting a drag brunch event at Ebb and Flow on Oct. 15, owner Dallas Hale says the parents were warned of the explicit nature of the show.

“I was there personally to run the door and make sure everything went off without a hitch,” Hale said. “I personally met them at the door and explained to them, and their response was that they go to drag shows all the time, and their daughter goes to drag shows.”

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

