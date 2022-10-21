After receiving backlash for hosting a drag brunch event at Ebb and Flow on Oct. 15, owner Dallas Hale says the parents were warned of the explicit nature of the show.
“I was there personally to run the door and make sure everything went off without a hitch,” Hale said. “I personally met them at the door and explained to them, and their response was that they go to drag shows all the time, and their daughter goes to drag shows.”
In a statement provided by Dallas Hale, the family had been notified when they purchased the ticket online and at the door that the drag brunch, the music and content would not be age-appropriate material for their child. The family understood and asked to be seated at their table regardless, the statement said.
“We believe that each parent must do what they feel comfortable with and we are not in the business of parenting any child,” Hale said in the statement. “The ticketing site as well as confirmation e-mail also states ‘We believe it is the prerogative of parents/guardians to make decisions regarding the wellbeing of their children. If you do not allow your child to see an R-Rated movie or watch TV-MA programming, this event is not for them.’”
A video surfaced from the event featuring a young child in attendance, and an article was published on the Daily Caller website with comment from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton calling for prosecution of the bar for showing explicit material to a child.
“We've been getting hate mail, minor threats, people attacking me, my being a veteran, people attacking the drag queens, the establishments, they are breaking the law by calling this child abuse, which is illegal to say that I have done a crime that I have not done,” Hale said.
Hale says he plans to continue hosting drag shows and will not, “succumb to small-minded people.”
“I wish people realized that just because everybody isn't the same, people shouldn't be allowed to attack each other because of what their beliefs are,” he said. “Everybody has beliefs, and that's their freedom of speech, our first amendment. If you're going to cry 'first amendment,' then you ought to be able to support it.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.