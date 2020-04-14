Like most schools across the country, Faith Lutheran School in Plano is currently conducting classes remotely with a learn-from-home model. But high school choir director Rebekah Roundey did not let current events keep her high school choir from creating a choral masterpiece to commemorate Easter.
She simply had to get a little creative in order to do it.
Roundey asked students to individually record their assigned parts of "Victimae Paschali Laudes" at home. Students did so, then emailed their recordings to the teacher.
Roundey combined the student voices with her own organ playing to create a video that the school shared on Easter Sunday morning via social media and the school's YouTube page. The video is available here.
"When you combine the voices of our talented high school musicians with the creativity of Faith Lutheran School our high school choir director Miss Roundey, the result is sure to be outstanding," Headmaster Rev. Stephen W. Kieser said.
"We are thankful for the dedication of our students and their families and the creativity of our teachers during these unique days."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.