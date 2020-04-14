Faith Lutheran virtual choir

Video still courtesy of Faith Lutheran School in Plano. 

Like most schools across the country, Faith Lutheran School in Plano is currently conducting classes remotely with a learn-from-home model. But high school choir director Rebekah Roundey did not let current events keep her high school choir from creating a choral masterpiece to commemorate Easter. 

She simply had to get a little creative in order to do it.

Roundey asked students to individually record their assigned parts of "Victimae Paschali Laudes" at home. Students did so, then emailed their recordings to the teacher.

Roundey combined the student voices with her own organ playing to create a video that the school shared on Easter Sunday morning via social media and the school's YouTube page. The video is available here.

"When you combine the voices of our talented high school musicians with the creativity of Faith Lutheran School our high school choir director Miss Roundey, the result is sure to be outstanding," Headmaster Rev. Stephen W. Kieser said.

"We are thankful for the dedication of our students and their families and the creativity of our teachers during these unique days."

