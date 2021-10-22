A controversial development proposed for a historic property was once again tabled by the Plano Planning and Zoning Commission in a Monday meeting.
If approved by the commission and Plano City Council, the proposed project would rezone 142.5 acres of the Haggard family farm, a staple property in Plano with a history dating back to the 1800s. The land on which the farm once stood has been the subject of commercial development, but this would rezone the last of its undeveloped land along Spring Creek Parkway and Parkwood Boulevard to accommodate a mixed-use development.
The proposed development has attracted controversy from residents, who argue that the project’s density and perceived emphasis on multi-family housing would, among other things, adversely impact vehicle traffic and make it more difficult for single-family housing to be built in the city.
Commissioners said Monday that over 300 residents wrote letters to city officials regarding the development. Some citizens expressed fervent disapproval over it during the meeting’s public comment period.
“What I’m hearing from [citizens] is that there are a lot of good things with your plan, but there’s a lot of opposition to the multi-family units,” Commissioner Gary Cary said to Clay Roby of Stillwater Capital, one of the project developers. “This land was zoned non-residential, and I think that’s where the rub is coming in and where the citizens of Plano are trying to understand how we got from a plan that was, in 2014 I think, rezoned to specifically not have residential to a point now where we’re considering that.”
Following citizen comments, Commissioner Allan Samara denied Roby’s initial request to table the rezoning to the commission’s Nov. 15 meeting.
“I’m troubled by the entire way this entire process has unfolded, and now we’re being asked to wait another four weeks, so I am going to motion that we deny the request to table this and we talk about the issues that are involved here that these people have shown up with prepared statements to make, many of them well-thought out,” Samara said.
Commissioner Bob Gibbons disagreed with this assertion, saying, “We’re not gaining anything – we’re not doing anybody any favors by rushing this through when we don’t have to.”
A motion against tabling failed to pass after only gaining two affirmative votes (from Samara and Cary), while a vote tabling the item passed 6-1 (with Samara dissenting).
