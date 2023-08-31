Beginning in October, Haggard Enterprises LTD will begin construction, in partnership with Stillwater Capital, on a $70 million multifamily project, totaling 569,000 square feet.
At an Aug. 28 Plano City Council meeting, two items passed, furthering development on Haggard Farms.
The first was a development agreement between Haggard Enterprises LTD, Acres of Sunshine, LTD and the city of Plano for the Haggard Farm West Project, which will bring in a mixed-use development on 142.5 acres of land at the corner of Parkwood Boulevard and Spring Creek Parkway.
Approved by city council in 2021, the mixed-use development will include offices, retail, multifamily residential uses, a hotel and over 12 acres of the land set aside for open space and parkland.
On Jan. 9, council adopted a resolution creating the Haggard Farms Public Improvement District. The cost of the city’s obligations is an estimated $6,630,623 in funding for public improvements.
Plano City Council also adopted a resolution to determine the costs of certain authorized improvements within the Haggard Farm Public Improvement District and issue two public hearings, slated for Oct. 23 to consider ordinances levying assessments on property located within the Haggard Farm Public Improvement District.
The Haggard Farm Public Improvement District covers the eastern portion of the existing farm, located along Spring Creek Parkway between Parkwood Boulevard and Windhaven Parkway.
In addition to the multifamily development, Stillwater Capital has also laid preliminary groundwork for Phase 1 of the Haggard Farm Tillage Offices, a $20 million office building totaling 189,000 square-feet.
The four-story, 700 unit apartment building is set to open late 2024.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
