Haggard Farms.jpg

Structures are already going vertical on Haggard Farms.

 Winston Henvey

Beginning in October, Haggard Enterprises LTD will begin construction, in partnership with Stillwater Capital, on a $70 million multifamily project, totaling 569,000 square feet.

At an Aug. 28 Plano City Council meeting, two items passed, furthering development on Haggard Farms.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

