A07I6846.jpg

Brandon Mackey gets ready for a game of doubles with his friends. 

Since its origin in 1965, pickleball has grown to unprecedented levels of popularity as participants young and old engage in the social sport.

As pickleball continues to grow in rabid popularity in Plano, the city is seeing a higher demand for courts and accessibility to the sport. At a recent Plano Parks and Recreation town hall, several residents asked to see more opportunities to play the sport in Plano. Brandon Mackey, a local pickleball player and member of the nationwide organization, Pickleheads, highlighted the sports growth. Readers can learn more about the Pickleheads at pickleheads.com. 

A07I7912.jpg

Brandon Mackey winds up for a slice while playing pickleball.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

