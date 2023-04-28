Since its origin in 1965, pickleball has grown to unprecedented levels of popularity as participants young and old engage in the social sport.
As pickleball continues to grow in rabid popularity in Plano, the city is seeing a higher demand for courts and accessibility to the sport. At a recent Plano Parks and Recreation town hall, several residents asked to see more opportunities to play the sport in Plano. Brandon Mackey, a local pickleball player and member of the nationwide organization, Pickleheads, highlighted the sports growth. Readers can learn more about the Pickleheads at pickleheads.com.
How have you seen pickleball grow in the Plano community?
For those who don't know, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. It came out recently that there are 8.9 million pickleball players in the United States, which would make pickleball one of the largest sports in the country by participation. It's bigger than tennis, golf and basketball. We've seen this phenomenon on the global, national, state and local level. By our account, Plano ranks No. 7 in Texas for its facilities. It's leading the trend forward with a lot of great facilities. This spring and summer will see the largest influx of players we have ever seen. It's really exciting seeing new facilities being built and pickleball clubs emerge over the last few years. It's been a really awesome thing overall.
What do you attribute to the sport becoming such a wide phenomenon?
There are two things: One, the sport is easy to learn. Anyone can go out for their first time and pick it up. You can learn the rules in a few minutes and even win games your first time out. I think some people go out, have a good time then come back. I think the other thing is the social nature of the sport. If you're playing doubles on a small court, there's a lot of room for conversation and interaction. You often play in an open play format, which means anyone can go out, you can mix and match partners, and you might get 50 people on a court. That creates a lot of opportunities to meet people. I think that the social nature is really helping the sport grow.
How did you get into pickleball?
I was a competitive tennis player my whole life. Then I was introduced to (pickleball) years ago by a friend whose family plays up in Lake Tahoe, which is pretty close to where pickleball was invented in Seattle. He introduced me to it, and I loved it. I loved that I could bring my friends out there, even if they had never picked up a racket before. It became a big part of my life during the pandemic. A lot of things closed, and people struggled to find an outlet. Since then, I've become an addict. It's an addictive sport.
Tell our readers about your organization.
We're Pickleheads. We have the largest database of pickleball courts in the country. The profile is on our site. For anyone who wants to find a place or time to play, or even organize their own game, we have tools for those things on our website.
What are some of the more popular spots to play pickleball in Plano?
When I'm talking about the top, I'm thinking of places that are dedicated to the sport. We have 17 facilities. Some of the top are Campbell Creek Park — it's technically in Dallas, but it's pretty close. I know some people play at Highpoint Tennis Center. Those are the two top places with dedicated courts. There are a whole bunch of places to also set up temporary facilities as well. Oak Point Recreation Canter is one. No matter where you live, Plano is blessed with a high number of facilities, which is not always true in a lot of other cities throughout the country.
We're also seeing more middle schools with tennis courts like Rice. Oftentimes, you can fit a lot of pickle ball courts on one tennis court, which is a great use of space.
What would you like to see as pickleball continues growing in Plano?
I would love to see more court availability. That's been the biggest challenge of the sport. There are more people who want to play than there is court space. We're hoping to see more tennis courts restriped for pickleball and for sure new dedicated facilities. We know it will take longer, but having designated facilities will be key to helping the sport grow in the area.
