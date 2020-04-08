Most public parks and trails remain open in the city of Plano, mirroring Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide order. Visitors are expected to remain within six feet of one another, and the parks and recreation department has deployed “friendly park monitors” to remind them.
But some residents still have questions about public golf courses. Living close to one, Plano resident Diane Novembrino has noticed groups of golfers who choose not to follow social distancing guidelines.
“It's one thing if they're in a golf cart by themselves and they're playing by themselves, but a lot of what we've seen since all this started is actual clusters of people,” Novembrino said.
She said the sight of busy golf courses is confusing as the city has urged residents to stay home when they can.
“I'm not sure how we're supposed to interpret these things,” she said.
According to Recreation Services Manager Susie Hergenradar, the city has implemented restrictions on public golf courses but is prepared to shut them down if visitors do not follow guidelines. “The fate of the course is up to the players,” Hergenradar said.
“If they cannot adhere to the rules and keep six feet apart from each other while on the course, and we get complaints about that, we're going to have to close the course, that's the bottom line.”
New rules on golf courses, including social distancing, cleaning carts, and reducing driving range capacities, are all in an effort to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases in Plano.
Other restrictions, such as limiting the number of visitors on the course, have been implemented on the facilities, according to the city.
